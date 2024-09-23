Zentry (ZENT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $115.60 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a market cap of $115.60 million and $4.64 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01905098 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,441,335.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

