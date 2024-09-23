AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 616,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $127.81 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $128.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.