IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in IQVIA by 44.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 322,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE IQV opened at $242.12 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

