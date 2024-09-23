King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,496,000 after purchasing an additional 256,016 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,409 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,549 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 334,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

