King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

