King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIW. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,891,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $107.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.