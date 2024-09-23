MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $181.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.35 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

