King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 20,906 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 252.75 and a beta of 0.87. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.