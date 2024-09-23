King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

