King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 32.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Open Lending by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $720.95 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

