Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stake Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.90. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.44. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

