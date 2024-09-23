King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $715.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

