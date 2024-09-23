King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 980 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $28,745.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,990.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $28,745.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,990.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $500,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.