Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $62.31 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002094 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.