Ardor Price Tops $0.0832 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $83.13 million and $52.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00043196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

