DigiByte (DGB) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $118.84 million and $2.05 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,562.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.18 or 0.00535189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00105770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00275937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00077278 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,265,462,388 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

