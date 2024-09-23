Gala 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.94 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $707.43 million and approximately $67.94 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.00269161 BTC.

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,783,860,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,759,700,364 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

