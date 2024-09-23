Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $127.22 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Horizen has a total market cap of $127.22 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.23 or 0.00012944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00046070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,461,994 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.