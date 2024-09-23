GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $797,351.87 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,357,800 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

