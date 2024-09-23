GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $784.85 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One GateToken token can now be bought for $8.63 or 0.00013571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $784.85 million and $2.45 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008829 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,551.66 or 0.99983383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007815 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00058495 BTC.

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,988,333 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 90,988,332.8873871 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.73242301 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,897,474.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

