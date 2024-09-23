Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0043

Linear (LINA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $43.37 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.00269161 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,758,502,299 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

