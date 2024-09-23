King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $119.62 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

