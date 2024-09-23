King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,200 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,242,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

