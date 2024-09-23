Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after buying an additional 554,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 917.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,556. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

