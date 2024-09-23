King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,772,000 after purchasing an additional 182,289 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

