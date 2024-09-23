Bridges Investment Management Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Corteva by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 77,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 365,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $57.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

