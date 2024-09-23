33,297 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,047 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $4,928,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 410,128 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.90 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

