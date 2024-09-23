Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $73,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,477,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

