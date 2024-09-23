King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT opened at $81.70 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.