Bridges Investment Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,579 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

