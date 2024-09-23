Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,941 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in XPEL by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,614,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,657,000 after acquiring an additional 737,094 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in XPEL by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 233,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

XPEL stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

