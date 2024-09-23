Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO stock opened at $105.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $106.45.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

