Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,279.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $16,757,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,366,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.8 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $149.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

