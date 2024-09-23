King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,402 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

PBF stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,527,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,882,283.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,584,300 shares of company stock worth $88,958,546. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

