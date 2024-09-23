DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 32,683 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 995,935 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $34.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.