DRW Securities LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $15.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

