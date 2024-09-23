DRW Securities LLC Buys 18,000 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Canadian Solar by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $929.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $26.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Glj Research increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.