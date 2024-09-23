DRW Securities LLC Buys 48,963 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

