DRW Securities LLC Invests $718,000 in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.38% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in TPI Composites by 55.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $4.42 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.91.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $309.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

