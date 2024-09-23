DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

