DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,077 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $127.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.32. The company has a market cap of $572.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

