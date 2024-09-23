87,933 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Bally’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $699.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

(Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.