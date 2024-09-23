DRW Securities LLC Purchases 11,681 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERX. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,036.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 251,872 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $60.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $328.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.52.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

