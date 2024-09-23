Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 196,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,705,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 4.1% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 68,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after buying an additional 1,206,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

CVX opened at $145.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.53. The company has a market capitalization of $268.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

