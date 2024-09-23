Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,810 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia comprises 6.3% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $47,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $383,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.7248 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

