DRW Securities LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

