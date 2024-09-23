Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Sold by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,500 shares during the quarter. Credo Technology Group comprises 1.5% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,301 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,473,000 after buying an additional 242,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -162.11 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,117,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,466,331.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,190 shares of company stock worth $29,521,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.