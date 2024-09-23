Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys Shares of 25,000 Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOAR. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,952,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Loar during the second quarter worth $9,208,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth $7,366,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at $3,537,000.

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.67. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $80.79.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOAR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

