Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases 6,455 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EWW opened at $53.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.