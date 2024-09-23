Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases 6,455 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,000.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of EWW opened at $53.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.