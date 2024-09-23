Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Acquires 36,901 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,901 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,014,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,589,000 after acquiring an additional 531,994 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 155,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

